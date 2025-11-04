Rocky women's basketball opens season with victory over Bushnell

The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team opened its season with a 75-67 win over Bushnell on Tuesday night at the Fortin Center in Billings.

Rocky doubled up Bushnell in second-chance points and also had a 14-point advantage at the free throw line. Rocky went 23 of 33 from the charity stripe while Bushnell was just 9 of 16.

Paige Wasson led Rocky with 23 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. Isabelle Heggem added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Battlin' Bears.

Rocky's next game will be its conference opener against Carroll College on Nov. 14.