Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

Rocky Mountain College women, men steal wins on the road against Providence

HM Sports Rocky Providence.png
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Frontier Conference play officially tipped off in the Electric City Thursday night, as Providence hosted Rocky Mountain for a women's and men's basketball doubleheader.

The nationally fifth-ranked Argo women (9-4) were seeking their first win in conference play after dropping the first game to Carroll, but it was Rocky (10-5) that would surge in the second half to pull off the road upset 60-52.

Providence — which came in as the preseason favorite in the league — starts out conference play 0-2.

For the men, both the Argos and Battlin' Bears won their first Frontier contests, so the winner would get off to a great start in league play.

Early on it seemed like Providence would have the upper hand, as the home team took a 44-28 lead in to halftime.

Although, it turned out to be a tale of two halves. Rocky (13-2) would take the lead in the second after starting the stanza on a 20-2 run, and would be able to fight off Providence (7-8) from there, completing a comeback victory 75-71.

The two schools will play each other two more times in the regular season.

For highlights, view the video player above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state