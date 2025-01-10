Rocky Mountain College women, men steal wins on the road against Providence

GREAT FALLS — Frontier Conference play officially tipped off in the Electric City Thursday night, as Providence hosted Rocky Mountain for a women's and men's basketball doubleheader.

The nationally fifth-ranked Argo women (9-4) were seeking their first win in conference play after dropping the first game to Carroll, but it was Rocky (10-5) that would surge in the second half to pull off the road upset 60-52.

Providence — which came in as the preseason favorite in the league — starts out conference play 0-2.

For the men, both the Argos and Battlin' Bears won their first Frontier contests, so the winner would get off to a great start in league play.

Early on it seemed like Providence would have the upper hand, as the home team took a 44-28 lead in to halftime.

Although, it turned out to be a tale of two halves. Rocky (13-2) would take the lead in the second after starting the stanza on a 20-2 run, and would be able to fight off Providence (7-8) from there, completing a comeback victory 75-71.

The two schools will play each other two more times in the regular season.

