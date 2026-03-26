Rocky Mountain's Royce Robinson named to NAIA all-tournament team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College sophomore Royce Robinson was named to the all-tournament team for the NAIA national men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Robinson, a 6-foot-5 forward from Lewistown, helped Rocky reach the Round of 8 — the national quarterfinals — at the tournament's final site at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. In two games there, Robinson averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

In Rocky’s overtime victory over Bellevue (Neb.) in the Round of 16, Robinson played 44 had 14 of his game-high 24 points in the second half.

In the Battlin’ Bears’ five-point defeat to Langston (Okla.) in the quarterfinals, Robinson had an all-around impact, totaling four steals, two blocks, five assists, six rebounds to go along with 16 points.

Robinson is the first Battlin’ Bears player to receive all-tournament honors since Rocky’s 2009 national championship season when Devin Uskoski was named the Chuck Taylor Most Valuable Player and Nate Richardson earned the Charles Stevenson Hustle Award.

Robinson also becomes the first Frontier Conference player to earn such honors since 2019 and was the only underclassman on the all-tournament squad.

This year's tournament MVP was Phil Horton of national champion Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.). The Hustle Award went to Jaden Williams of runner-up Langston.

