Rocky Mountain's Paige Wasson named NAIA All-American; Carroll's Willa Albrecht also honored

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College sophomore Paige Wasson was recognized as a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NAIA All-American.

The honors are selected by the WBCA NAIA Awards Committee and were announced Wednesday.

Wasson, of Whitewater, averaged 20.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals this past season. She also shot 48% from the floor, including 37.8% from the 3-point line.

Her 624 points and 88 made 3-pointers this season rank second all-time in Battlin’ Bears’ history, while she already ranks fifth in school history in scoring through just two seasons of play. Wasson already has 975 career points.

Willa Albrecht of Carroll College was honored as an All-America honorable mention. Albrecht, a senior out of Billings, averaged 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Saints.

Wasson joins N’Dea Flye (2022) as just the second Rocky Mountain women’s basketball player to earn WBCA All-America honors, dating back to 1985.