Rocky Mountain sputters to 38-7 loss at Dakota State (S.D.)

MADISON, S.D. — Big plays doomed Rocky Mountain in a 38-7 Frontier Conference football loss to Dakota State (S.D.) at Brian Kern Family Stadium on Saturday.

Tray Hettick had 70- and 20-yard touchdown passes in the second quarter and Tamareon Foster returned an interception 65 yards for a TD to spark the Trojans to the win. Dakota State forced five turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble — in the game.

Overall, Hettick was inefficient — he completed just 10 of 28 passes and had two interceptions — but he averaged nearly 20 yards per completion. He finished with 197 yards and the two TD passes, one each to Preston Iverson and Jovi Wolf.

Samuel Livingston and Kacey Cauley had rushing touchdowns for Dakota State, which improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Frontier East Division. The Trojans close out the regular season versus MSU-Northern next week.

Rocky's offense couldn't get anything going much of the day. The Battlin' Bears had just 31 rushing yards on 30 carries and finished with 161 yards of offense. Trent Nobach was 8-of-18 passing for 91 yards and three interceptions, and Luke Holcomb completed 6 of 16 passes for 39 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Rocky (3-6 overall, 3-2 Frontier East) returns home next week for its regular-season finale. The Battlin' Bears host Mayville State (N.D.) at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Saturday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

