Rocky Mountain parts with volleyball coach Aubrey Beaumont, begins national search

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced Monday it is moving on from volleyball coach Aubrey Beaumont.

"Rocky Mountain College announces a leadership change for the Battlin’ Bear volleyball team," a Rocky news release read. "Assistant coach Lauren Revering has been tabbed as the interim head coach.

"A national search will begin immediately for the next head coach for Rocky Mountain College volleyball."

Beaumont, a graduate of Great Falls High School, led the Battlin' Bears' volleyball program the past two seasons. They went 15-17, including a 4-11 mark in Frontier Conference play, in her first season in 2024 but won just three games in 2025.

Rocky was 3-25 this season and went 2-20 in the Frontier, failing to qualify for the conference tournament, which is this week in Helena.

Beaumont, who has also coached in the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic the past two years, previously coached at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky and played collegiately at the University of Jamestown (N.D.).

Revering, from Kihei, Hawaii, is in her first year at Rocky after a playing career that included two seasons at Fairmont State in West Virginia and two at Louisiana Tech.

