Rocky Mountain College's Kael Robinson named to 2024 Bevo Francis Top 100 watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Awards Committee and Small College Basketball on Tuesday announced the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List, which includes the top individual players from the NCAA Division II and D-III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA levels.

Rocky Mountain College's Kael Robinson, a junior from Hamilton, New Zealand, was the only individual from the Frontier Conference added to the list and just one of 29 NAIA players mentioned. Robinson averages 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game so far this season, while also adding 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals.

“This is an elite list of high-level small college players and we are honored to have Kael be a part of this group.” Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. “Kael is a special player that we are thankful to have in our program and we look forward to helping him grow as a person, student, and player every day.”

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics, individual achievements, awards, personal character, and team achievements.

On Feb. 15, the list will be reduced to the top 50 players. On March 15, the top 25 players will be announced. The finalists and Bevo Francis Award winner announcement release date is to be determined.

