Rocky Mountain College women beat UM Western, win Frontier regular-season crown

DILLON — Isabelle Heggem scored a career-high 24 points and Gracee Lekvold added 23 as Rocky Mountain College beat Montana Western 85-81 on Saturday to win the Frontier Conference regular-season women's basketball title.

Sydney Dethman scored 19 points for the Battlin' Bears, who finished the regular schedule with a 19-9 overall mark and an 11-4 record in league play. Rocky ended with a one-game lead over Providence and Carroll, who each went 10-5 in Frontier play.

The Bears will have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the Frontier tournament, which begins March 2 in Great Falls.

According to the league, it is Rocky's first outright conference title since 1987-88. The Battlin' Bears were co-regular season champions in 2021-22. Rocky went on to win the conference tournament in both those seasons.

UM Western's Trinidie Nichols scored 34 points Saturday night to lead all scorers. She made seven 3-pointers. Nichols had 18 fourth-quarter points. Teammate Payton Hagy had 19 points.

Rocky's Heggem had 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Bears shot 53.6% as a team, which was a season high.

