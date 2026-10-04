BILLINGS — Jett Schwahn's 5-yard touchdown pass to Javonte King with 19 seconds remaining pushed Rocky Mountain College past visiting Valley City State 31-24 at Herb Klindt Field on Saturday.

Rocky led 20-3 at halftime before the Vikings made a furious charge, ultimately taking the lead with just over four minutes to play. The Battlin' Bears, however, drove the field before Schwahn found King for their third touchdown connection of the day.

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Rocky Mountain College wins in final seconds over Valley City State

Valley City out-gained Rocky 442 yards to 302 and possessed the ball nearly twice as long, but the Vikings missed a field goal, lost a fumble and committed 11 penalties.

Rocky is now 1-0 in the Frontier Conference East Division and 2-3 overall on the season. The Bears are next in action Oct. 17 at Dickinson State.