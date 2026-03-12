Rocky Mountain College wins 2 individual titles, 2 team titles at skiing national championships

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Synne Kvinlog completed a career sweep of the Skier Cross event, earning her fourth consecutive national title and leading Rocky Mountain College to its fifth straight team title at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships on Wednesday.

Rocky's Men’s Giant Slalom finished runner-up, while the women’s RailJam finalized results from Tuesday, with the Battlin’ Bears finishing fifth. The Battlin’ Bears have totaled 13 All-Americans, two individual national titles, and two team titles through the first two days of competition.

Men’s Giant Slalom Results (Wednesday)

Battling weather conditions in Lake Placid, the Rocky men finished runner-ups in the Men’s Giant Slalom with a total time of 6:17.60. Wind and rain played a major factor in the field, seeing 55 competitors disqualified or not finishing their first or second run on the day.

Three Battlin’ Bears raced to All-American finishes, led by a sixth-place finish by Jules Clerice with a time of 2:05.31. Nick Tibro followed in eighth-place, totaling a time of 2:05.43, including the fastest time of the day and the only sub-60-second run on his second trip, finishing in 59.69 seconds. Fredrik Straume finished 11th overall with a total time of 2:06.86. All three earned second-team All-American honors.

Rounding out Rocky’s finishers were Aksel Stromberg in 28th place (2:12.79) and William Mjelde in 35th place (2:18.11).

Clarkson University earned the team title with a total time of 6:16.21.

Women’s Skier Cross Results (Wednesday)

The Rocky women dominated the field in the women’s Skier Cross, earning their fifth straight team title. Synne Kvinlog capped off a career of dominance in the Skier Cross, earning her fourth consecutive national title in the event.

Three teammates joined her in the top 10 and earned All-American honors. Jenny Sjotun followed in third place, earning first-team All-American distinctions, while Sara Akerstrom finished sixth overall and Courtney Bumpers placed ninth overall, both earning second-team All-American awards.

Malia Grantor rounded out the Battlin’ Bear competitors in 19th overall.

The Rocky women earned an impressive 10 points, beating runner-up Hobart and William Smith Colleges by 20 points.

Women’s Giant Slalom Results (Tuesday)

The Rocky women defended their Giant Slalom title for the third consecutive season, totaling a team time of 6:44.14, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Babson College. Of 89 finishers, all five of Rocky’s competitors finished inside the top 30.

Synne Kvinlog raced to a third-place finish, posting a total time of 2:13.30. Elisabeth Grimkelsrud followed in fifth-place with a combined time of 2:14.09, featuring the fastest time of the day on her second run, 1:05.56. Both Kvinlog and Grimkelsud earned first-team All-American honors for their performances.

Linnea Olesen earned second-team All-American honors following a 10th-place finish, totaling a time of 2:16.75.

Rounding out Rocky’s competitors were Jenny Sjotun in 22nd (2:20.38) and Klara Almqvist in 27th (2:23.24).

Men’s Skier Cross Results (Tuesday)

The Battlin’ Bear men cruised to a team title in the Men’s Skier Cross, totaling 15 place points. They finished 26 points ahead of runner-up Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who totaled 41 points.

Fredrik Straume earned an individual national title, followed by teammate Jules Clerice, who earned first-team All-American honors with a third-place finish. Ashton Fretwell rounded out the Battlin’ Bear scorers in 11th place, while William Mjelde finished 13th overall.

Women’s RailJam Results (Tuesday)

The Rocky women finished fifth overall in Tuesday’s RailJam event. Freshman Courtney Bumpers earned her first career All-American honor with an eighth-place finish. Sara Akerstrom finished 19th overall, with Malia Grantor following in 23rd overall.

The Battlin’ Bears totaled 50 place points for a fifth-place finish. Westminster University earned a team victory with 16 points.