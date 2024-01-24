Rocky Mountain College tabs Great Falls native Aubrey Beaumont as next volleyball coach

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College news release)

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College Athletics is excited to announce the hiring of Aubrey Beaumont as the Battlin’ Bears’ next head volleyball coach.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Beaumont to the Battlin’ Bear family,” Athletic Director Jim Klemann said. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear Aubrey is driven to create a positive culture of development, and her knowledge of the game as a player and coach has what it takes to build on the strong tradition of success of RMC Volleyball.”

Beaumont, a graduate of Great Falls High School, comes to Rocky Mountain College after most recently serving as the head coach at Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky. Beaumont played collegiately at the University of Jamestown (N.D.), where she contributed to two trips to the national tournament as a setter.

Her coaching career began at the club and high school level in Idaho before landing her first collegiate experience as a graduate assistant at her alma mater, University of Jamestown. After two seasons as a graduate assistant, Beaumont was hired as an assistant coach at McPherson (Kansas) College, where she spent two seasons plus a shortened COVID season. At McPherson, she helped lead the program to a 45-30 overall record and a trip to the 2021-22 NAIA National Championship Tournament.

This past season at Lindsey Wilson, she led the Blue Raiders to a 19-15 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship. Overall, Beaumont has made six trips to the NAIA National Tournament as a player and coach.

“RMC volleyball has a great track record and is set up in a way that I can continue to build on a great foundation with an immense amount of support from the administration,” Beaumont said. “Thank you to Jim Klemann, the hiring committee, and everyone who was involved in the process. I’m excited to have a shared vision with the college to be a lifelong learner while growing young women as a whole as they move forward in life.”

The Battlin’ Bears finished the 2023-24 season with a 21-13 record and runners-up in the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship. They earned an at-large birth to the NAIA National Championship Tournament, where they fell in the opening round to the University of Saint Katherine.