Rocky Mountain College rolls over MSU-Northern, 48-14

BILLINGS — A pair of defensive touchdowns spearheaded Rocky Mountain College's 48-14 victory over MSU-Northern on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Jayson Cady and K.J. Johnston each returned interceptions for the Battlin' Bears, who with the win improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Frontier Conference's East division. MSU-Northern fell to 0-7 overall nad 0-3 in the East.

After Jae'Sean Pete scored on a 1-yard run to give Rocky a 7-0 lead, Cady intercepted Lights quarterback Malakhi Statler in the first quarter and returned it 80 yard to the end zone to extend the Bears advantage. Cady finished the day with two interceptions.

In the second quarter, RMC's Johnston picked off Statler and took it back 30 yards for a score. Johnston's play gave Rocky a 34-0 advantage. The Bears led 45-7 at halftime, after Pete scored his second touchdown of the day and Jordan Legg converted a 52-yard field goal.

Northern got its first points in the second quarter on a Statler touchdown pass to Ife Adebogun. Statler threw another TD pass in the fourth quarter to Isaiah Woodley.

Ty Battle led Rocky with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries. Pete finished with 72 yards on 10 rushing attempts. Bears quarterback Jhett Schwahn at 157 yards on 11-of-13 passing.

Statler completed 35 of 53 passes for 307 yards but was sacked five times and intercepted on four occasions.

Next week, Rocky travels to Butte to face East division foe and No. 5-ranked Montana Tech at 1 p.m. Both teams are 3-0 in the East. MSU-Northern will host Dickinson State (N.D.) at 1 p.m.

