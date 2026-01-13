Rocky Mountain College picks Carroll defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow to lead football program

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced Randy Bandelow as the Battlin' Bears' next head football coach on Monday.

“Coach Bandelow stood out early in the hiring process, not only with his deep football knowledge but also with his infectious energy and leadership,” Rocky Mountain College athletic director Kelly Perry said. “This impression was reinforced during his time on campus, where it became clear he didn't just want to be a head coach; he wanted to lead the Rocky Mountain College program. He is a perfect fit for our culture and our community.”

Bandelow joins the Battlin’ Bears after spending the past seven seasons at Carroll College. He served as a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for three seasons before being elevated to the defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. In four seasons as DC, he coached three of the past four Frontier Conference defensive players of the year, as well as three NAIA All-Americans and 23 all-conference selections.

As the defensive coordinator, Bandelow contributed to two NAIA national playoff appearances and a Frontier Conference championship.

“I am humble and grateful to accept the position of head football coach at Rocky Mountain College,” Bandelow said. “We will put in the work each and every day to build something the entire community can be proud of. I would like to especially thank RMC president Dr. Bob Wilmouth, athletic director Kelly Perry, and the entire search committee for this opportunity.

"I would also like to thank my wife and my family for their unwavering support in my career and throughout life. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Prior to his stint at Carroll College, Bandelow had collegiate coaching stops at the University of Mary as an outside linebackers coach and a graduate assistant, as well as an assistant coach at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College. He also coached at the high school level at Kellis High School in Arizona and in the Arena Football League with the Arizona Rattlers.

Rocky will host an introductory press conference for Bandelow on Thursday.