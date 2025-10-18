Rocky Mountain College passes, picks-off its way past Dickinson State

BILLINGS — Trent Nobach threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns and Rocky Mountain College's defense intercepted five passes in a 28-21 Frontier Conference football victory over Dickinson State on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Nobach connected with Eric Lira on three scoring throws, including a 44-yarder with 14:19 left in the game to give the Battlin' Bears a 28-14 advantage. His other TD passes to Lira went for 14 yards in the first quarter and nine yards in the third.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Rocky wins second game of the year over Dickinson State

Nobach also had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Darius Haskins with 18 seconds before halftime as Rocky took a 14-7 lead into intermission.

Defensively, the Bears picked off DSU quarterback Marcus Sanders four times and also snared a pass out of the hand of receiver Semaj Clark. Trey Smith had two interceptions for Rocky while Sean Tutty, Garrett Deather and Landen Quesnell each had one.

Tutty's interception in the end zone with just over a minute remaining helped preserve the win.

Despite the interceptions, Sanders threw for 404 yards and a pair of touchdowns — a 64-yarder to Jackson Whicker and a 12-yarder to Adrien Calderon.

Jackson Simonson had a 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter for Dickinson State.

Rocky finished with 592 total yards of offense; Dickinson State had 442. The teams combined for 51 first downs and 97 passing attempts. On a day filled with turnovers, the Bears fumbled three times, losing two of them.

With the win, Rocky improved to 2-0 in the Frontier's East division to pull into a first-place tie with idle Montana Tech. The Bears are 2-5 overall. Dicksinson State is now 0-3 in the league and 2-5 overall.

