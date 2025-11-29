Rocky Mountain College a place to call home for new AD Kelly Perry

It’s a new age at Rocky Mountain College, as the Battlin’ Bears have hired new athletic director Kelly Perry.

She has over a decade of NAIA experience, including a recent stint as the AD at the University of North Texas at Dallas.

“It just felt, without even seeing it, like that home, welcoming place. Then being able to get on campus just solidified that for me. This is a place I can call home for a long time," Perry told MTN Sports via Zoom.

Perry started her journey in college athletics as a student-athlete, playing softball at Johnson Community College in Kansas before finishing her bachelor’s degree at Baker College.

While she hasn’t spent much time in the northern states, she’s excited for all Montana has to offer.

“I love that we have a ski team and some of those special sports. At Oklahoma City we had rowing, which not a lot of people had. Having ski is really exciting, because I'll get to watch that and see what that's about. I've never experienced it," Perry said. "We're super outdoorsy. Being close to some of those National Parks and getting to explore places that we never have — I'm bringing a few of my kids with me."

Perry will be on the Rocky campus to begin her duties as AD when that calendar flips to 2026.

