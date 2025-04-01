Rocky Mountain College names Danny Neville men's basketball coach

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College on Monday announced Danny Neville as its new men's basketball coach.

Neville comes to Rocky from NAIA Langston University in Oklahoma, where he served this past season as associate head coach under Chris Wright. Prior to that Neville was the head coach at Jamestown (N.D.) where he produced an overall record of 178-84 with four trips to the NAIA national tournament in eight seasons.

“We are excited to welcome coach Neville and his family to Rocky Mountain College,” Rocky athletic director Jim Klemann stated in a press release. Klemann was previously an assistant AD at Jamestown before coming to Rocky as athletic director in 2021.

“After meeting with our search committee and administration, it was clear that coach Neville’s vision for academic and athletic success is a great fit for our institution and our basketball program,” Klemann stated.

Neville replaces longtime Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen, whose contract was not renewed following the 2024-25 season.

“I want to thank Dr. Bob Wilmouth and athletic director Jim Klemann for giving me the opportunity to be the next head men's basketball coach at Rocky Mountain College.” Neville commented in the press release. “This is an institution that places a high value on athletic and academic success.

“I’m excited to work alongside our student-athletes and make Rocky men’s basketball something really special. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this well-established program.”

At Jamestown, Neville guided the Jimmies to three appearances in the Round 16 at the national tournament and another trip to the Round of 8.

This past season at Langston, Neville helped the Lions to a 28-6 record and a Sooner Athletic Conference championship. Langston advanced to the Round of 16 at the NAIA tournament before falling to eventual champion College of Idaho.

"I am grateful for the last year my family and I spent at Langston University.” Neville stated. “I’m thankful to coach Chris Wright for trusting me to help lead his already successful program. At LU, we accomplished many amazing things and made lifelong friendships."

Neville also had a previous assistant coaching position at Presentation College in South Dakota before becoming an assistant at Jamestown. He was named head coach of the Jimmies ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Originally from Bondurant, Iowa, Neville played college basketball at Grand View College in Iowa, where he graduated with a degree in sports management. He later earned a master's in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University Irvine in California. Neville and his wife Erin have two children, Emma and Landon.

