Rocky Mountain College men, Dakota State women top seeds for Frontier Conference basketball tournaments

MISSOULA — The Rocky Mountain College men and Dakota State women are the No. 1 seeds for the Frontier Conference basketball postseason tournaments, the league announced Sunday.

The Battlin’ Bear men enter the tournament with a 15-game winning streak and an overall record of 25-3. RMC also secured the Frontier Conference’s first automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament with a 20-2 league record.

Following Rocky in the men's seeding are No. 2 Bellevue, No. 3 Carroll, No. 4 Montana Western, No. 5 Montana Tech, No. 6 Dakota State, No. 7 MSU-Northern and No. 8 Mayville State. Rocky will play Mayville State in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dakota State captured the Frontier Conference’s first automatic bid to the NAIA women’s basketball national tournament with an overall record of 24-4 and 19-3 record in the league.

Montana Tech is the No. 2 seed for the women's tournament, followed by No. 3 Carroll College, No. 4 Rocky Mountain College, No. 5 MSU-Northern, No. 6 Montana Western, No. 7 Providence and No. 8 Bismarck State. Dakota State and Bismarck State kick off the tournaments at noon Friday, followed by Montana Tech and Providence at 2:30 p.m.

The men's and women's tournaments both take place Friday through Monday at the Butte Civic Center.

Quarterfinal games are Friday and Saturday, semifinals games are Sunday and the championship games are Monday. The women's championship is at 5 p.m., with the men's game following at 7:30 p.m.

The Frontier's second men's and women's NAIA tournament berths will be awarded to the Frontier Conference tournament champions. In the event the regular-season champion wins the tournament, then the second berth will be awarded to the regular-season runner-up.

The NAIA men's and women's basketball selection shows will be held March 5. The opening rounds of the NAIA tournaments are scheduled for March 13-14 at host sites. The men's final site is in Kansas City, Mo., and the women's is in Sioux City, Iowa.

Full pairings for the Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball postseason tournaments are below.

2026 Frontier Conference Men’s Basketball Postseason Tournament

Feb. 27-March 2 at Butte Civic Center

Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 27

Game 1: No. 8 seed Mayville State (10-19) vs. No. 1 seed Rocky Mountain (25-3), 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 seed MSU-Northern (16-12) vs. No. 2 seed Bellevue (22-6), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Feb. 28

Game 3: No. 5 seed Montana Tech (21-7) vs. No. 4 seed Montana Western (20-8), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 seed Dakota State (18-9) vs. No. 3 seed Carroll (19-8), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Sunday, March 1

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship, Monday, March 2

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

2026 Frontier Conference Women’s Basketball Postseason Tournament

Feb. 27-March at Butte Civic Center

Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 27

Game 1: No. 8 seed Bismarck State (9-18) vs. No. 1 seed Dakota State (24-4), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 seed Providence (15-13) vs. No. 2 seed Montana Tech (22-4), 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday, Feb. 28

Game 1: No. 5 seed MSU-Northern (16-11) vs. No. 4 seed Rocky Mountain (20-8), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 6 seed Montana Western (13-13) vs. No. 3 seed Carroll (19-9), 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Sunday, March 1

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, Monday, March 2

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5 p.m.