Rocky Mountain College lifts interim tag, names Lauren Revering head volleyball coach

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced Lauren Revering as its next head volleyball coach on Tuesday. Revering had served as the interim head coach after the school moved on from previous coach Aubrey Beaumont in November.

“Throughout this interim period, Lauren has proven her ability to lead the Rocky Mountain College volleyball program to success,” Rocky athletic director Kelly Perry stated in a press release. “Having already excelled as acting head coach, she has my full confidence as she continues to guide the program forward."

Revering served as an assistant coach for the Battlin’ Bears last season. She has NCAA Division I and II playing experience, having spent two seasons at Fairmont State in West Virginia and two seasons at Louisiana Tech. Over that time, she recorded over 1,000 assists as a setter and was a two-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named head coach at Rocky Mountain College,” Revering stated in the release. “I want to sincerely thank athletic director Kelly Perry, provost Anthony Piltz, and president Bob Wilmouth for their trust and confidence in me and the opportunity to lead this program.

“Battlin’ Bear volleyball has a strong tradition of excellence, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, staff and the campus community as we continue to build a program that represents the college with pride, integrity and competitiveness. I am excited for what lies ahead.”

