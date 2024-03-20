Rocky Mountain College football player suspended from team following arrest

BILLINGS — A Rocky Mountain College football player was suspended from the team after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another person off campus while armed with a knife.

Zaire Wilcox, a junior running back from Lecanto, Florida, was arrested after Billings police responded to an unidentified residence early Tuesday morning to a report of a disturbance, Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick said Wednesday.

Police said Wilcox was allegedly refusing to allow the victim to leave and threatened to kill the victim and others, and that he armed himself with a knife at some point, according to Lennick.

He faces possible charges of assault with a weapon, partner family member assault, unlawful restraint and criminal destruction or tampering of a communication device, according to Lennick.

Wilcox started his career at Rocky in 2021. His bio has been removed from the team's official roster.

A statement from Rocky Mountain College indicated Wilcox has been suspended from all athletic and academic activities.

"Rocky Mountain College has been notified that an RMC student-athlete was involved in an off-campus incident resulting in arrest and charges. The student has been suspended from all college activities, including athletic and academic participation, pending further review. No other information is available at this time," the statement read.

Wilcox was booked into Yellowstone County jail but no longer appeared on the roster Wednesday afternoon.