Rocky Mountain College football adds 60-player signing class

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College news release)

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head football coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky's initial signing class for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

The initial class features 60 total high school student-athletes. The geographical breakdown of the class features 20 student-athletes from Montana, 15 from Arizona, seven from Florida, six from Washington, three from Wyoming, two each from California, Utah and Texas, and one each from Georgia, Idaho and Nevada.

The new class of Battlin’ Bears features 23 offensive players, 35 defensive players, two specialists and an overall cumulative GPA of 3.33.

“This is always an exciting day in the football world,” Stutzriem said. “I’m very excited to add this group of young men to our Rocky Mountain College family. I want to thank our coaching staff, administration, admissions department, and our current players for their help in signing this amazing class. It takes a village to sign a class.”

“We have an amazing group of young men joining us that will add depth, size, and athleticism to our current roster. We look forward to getting them on campus in the fall of our 2024 season.”

Rocky will be back in action on April 20 when it hosts its Spring Game on Herb Klindt Field.

View Rocky's 2024 signing class.