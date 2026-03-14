Rocky Mountain College finishes with 8 national titles, 22 All-Americans at skiing championships

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Rocky Mountain College totaled six team national championships, two individual national champions and 22 All-American awards in another decorated season for Battlin' Bears ski racing.

For the fourth consecutive season, Rocky's women secured a Combined Alpine National Championship. After winning the Giant Slalom title earlier in the week, Rocky placed third in the Slalom competition on Thursday, securing four team place points and edging the University of Connecticut by one point.

For the second straight season, the Rocky men earned a Combined Alpine National Championship after winning the Slalom by .01 seconds on Friday. The Battlin’ Bears earned a second-place finish in the Giant Slalom earlier in the week, totaling three place points to take an overall victory, sweeping the alpine competitions between the men and women.

Men’s Slalom Results (Friday)

A pair of Battlin’ Bears earned first-team All-American honors to lead Rocky to a team victory, as Jules Clerice finished second overall with a total time of 1:30.98 and Fredrik Straume followed in third with a total time of 1:31.06. Aksel Stromberg rounded out the Battlin’ Bears scorers and competitors in 16th place with a total time of 1:34.50.

The Rocky men edged out Babson College by .01 seconds, totaling a team time of 4:36.54 to win the team title in the Men’s Slalom.

Men’s Combined Alpine Results (Friday)

Rocky secured its second consecutive team title in the Combined Alpine, beating runners-up Babson College by two points. Jules Clerice earned first-team All-American honors in the Combined Alpine, placing second overall with 25.58 race points. Fredrik Straume also earned first-team honors, placing fifth with 38.94 points.

Aksel Stromberg earned second-team All-American honors, taking 15th overall with 115.47 points.

Women’s Slopestyle Results (Thursday)

The Battlin’ Bears earned fifth place overall as a team in the Slopestyle event, which took place on Thursday.

Courtney Bumpers earned her second All-American honor in freeski, taking seventh overall with a finals score of 69.67 and earning second-team All-American honors. Sara Akerstrom finished 12th overall with a finals score of 34. Malia Grantor placed 16th overall following a qualifying score of 38.

Women’s Slalom Results (Thursday)

The Rocky women finished third overall in the women’s slalom with a total time of 5:13.09. Elisabeth Grimkelsrud was the top finisher for the Battlin’ Bears, earning first-team All-American honors with a third-place finish, totaling a time of 1:38.90. Grimkelsrud recorded the fastest time of the field on her opening run in 46.96 seconds.

Synne Kvinlog placed 20th overall with a total time of 1:45.33, while Klara Almqvist followed in 29th place with a total time of 1:48.86. Rounding out Rocky’s competitors were Jenny Sjotun in 35th (1:52.20) and Linnea Olesen in 37th (1:53.38).

The University of Connecticut earned the team title in the Women’s Slalom with a total time of 5:06.92.

Women’s Combined Alpine Results (Thursday)

With Rocky’s first-place finish in the Giant Slalom and third-place finish in the Slalom, the Battlin’ Bears secured their fourth straight Combined Alpine title as a team.

Individually, Elisabeth Grimkelsrud finished runner-up in the combined alpine, totaling 18.41 race points to earn first-team All-American honors. Synne Kvinlog wraps up her accomplished Battlin’ Bear career with another first-team All-American honor, finishing fourth overall with 59.91 points.

Linnea Olesen finished 17th overall (145.87 points), Klara Almqvist placed 20th (162.15 points), and Jenny Sjotun earned a 22nd overall finish (164.94).