BILLINGS — An expanded conference certainly doesn’t mean an easier one.

The Rocky Mountain College football team is preparing for the new-look 14-team Frontier conference after the addition of North Dakota schools Dickinson State, Mayville State, Dakota State, and Valley City State.

For the first time since 2007, the Battlin’ Bears won’t kick off until September, starting a gauntlet month against the College of Idaho on Sept. 6 in a noon matchup.

“It’s no different for us," Bears linebacker Cade Reynolds told MTN Sports before a recent practice. "The Yotes, they’re a great team. We’ve got four great teams back-to-back in our first four weeks, and we’ve got to approach all of them the same way.”

Watch Cade Reynolds and teammate Brock Ping navigate workouts while weighing in on the 2025 season:

Rocky Mountain College eager to ‘bring the juice’ in football's expanded Frontier Conference

Reynolds was referencing showdowns against Montana Tech and Montana Western, both playoff teams from a season ago, as well as a matchup under the lights against Carroll.

One of Rocky’s key newcomers is running back Brock Ping who transferred home from Chadron State in Nebraska. Ping, who has previous experience at Herb Kindt Field playing for Billings Central, says he still feels the rush.

“You know, when I was a kid, I’d be out here for all the camps and stuff, getting the little butterflies and stuff. I have those feelings coming back every time I step out on the field and practice with these guys, so it’s been great,” said Ping.

Some players are quiet leaders, others not so much. Reynolds admits to carrying fire in his chest entering this senior year.

“I try to be the guy that brings the juice, try to be the guy always excited out there getting people pumped up. You know, there’s a different feel to it … it means a little bit more this year, it feels like,” he said.

The Bears are eager to reverse last year's 2-8 finish and Reynolds is ready to ignite it with a strong defense.

“I love our front four. Our D-line, they’ve been here a long time, and they’re fighting for us in the trenches every play. We love them to death, and they put in a lot of work for us. That D-line is going to be looking good this year,” Reynolds said.

With a mix of determination and talent, the Bears are ready to tackle 2025 hoping to leave their mark in the newly expanded conference.

