Rocky Mountain College drops homecoming game to Eastern Oregon

BILLINGS — Quincy Glasper and Eastern Oregon spoiled Rocky Mountain's homecoming Saturday at Herb Klindt Field, holding on for a 23-20 Frontier Conference football win.

Glasper had a hand in three Mountaineers touchdowns and totaled nearly 400 yards of offense. His first touchdown was an 80-yard pass to Colton Kesey early in the third quarter that gave EOU a 10-6 lead.

After Rocky took a 13-10 lead on a Graedyn Buell 2-yard TD run, Glasper gave the lead back to the Mountaineers with a 65-yard scoring jaunt. He added a 14-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to push the lead to 23-13.

Buell connected with Jack Waddell for a 30-yard touchdown moments later to pull Rocky back within 23-20, but the Battlin' Bears were unable to put anymore points on the board.

Buell, who also had a 40-yard touchdown pass to DeNiro Killian in the first quarter, finished the game completing 18 of 30 passes for 229 yards, two TDs and one interception. He added 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Glasper was 19-of-30 passing for 296 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He carried the ball 15 times for 95 yards and two scores.

Malachi Spurrie had seven catches for 135 yards for the Mountaineers, who got their first win of the season. EOU (1-3 overall, 1-1 Frontier Conference) will travel to Arizona Christian next week.

Rocky (1-3, 0-2) is home again next week to host No. 19 College of Idaho.

