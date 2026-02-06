Rocky Mountain College coach Randy Bandelow announces football coaching staff

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head football coach Randy Bandelow announced his coaching staff ahead of his first season at the helm of the Battlin’ Bears' football program.

“I’m extremely excited about the group of coaches we’ve brought to Rocky,” Bandelow said of his staff. “They’re great teachers of the game but even better mentors for our guys. They understand what it means to be part of this program and this community, and they’re going to make an immediate impact on and off the field. They know how to build relationships, develop players and compete at a high level. I’m excited for what this staff is going to accomplish together.”

Michael Brunk — Defensive coordinator/defensive line coach

Michael Brunk follows Bandelow to Rocky as the defensive coordinator, and will work directly with the defensive line.

Brunk spent the past three seasons at Carroll College, most recently serving as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. He also spent the 2023 season as the linebackers coach. Brunk also had a season at NCAA Division I at Eastern Michigan University, as well as a year of high school coaching.

In his collegiate coaching career, he has coached six all-conference honorees and one NAIA All-American and player of the year.

He was a two-year starter at SUNY Maritime (NCAA Division III) at defensive line, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree. Brunk is joined in Billings by his girlfriend, Kelsey, and dogs, Willy and Gouda.

Nick Voorhees — Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Nick Voorhees will join Rocky as the offensive coordinator, also working with the quarterbacks. Most recently, Voorhees served as the pass game coordinator, wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at NCAA Division II Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania. Voorhees began his college coaching career at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., where he coached the receivers in 2017 and the running backs in 2018.

Prior to the college ranks, Voorhees coached high school football in Florida in the Tampa and Orlando areas for six total seasons, making stops at Bloomingdale High School (DBs), Lake Minneola High School (WRs) and Freedom (Orlando) High School (OC/QBs/WRs). He also coached at NCAA Division III Anna Maria College (Mass.) from 2019-22, helping turn a 1-9 program in 2018 into an eventual conference champion and the team’s first D-III national playoff appearance.

Voorhees is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and is joined in Billings by his wife, Amanda, and son, Nicholas.

Broderick Thomas — Defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator

Broderick Thomas returns to the Battlin’ Bears' coaching staff after serving as a cornerbacks coach during the 2023 and 2024 seasons to be the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Thomas spent the 2025 season at Carroll College as the defensive backs coach.

In each of the past three seasons coaching in the Frontier Conference, Thomas has coached an All-American, including former Battlin’ Bear Kaysan Barnett, as well as the Frontier Conference defensive player of the year in 2025 at Carroll College, while leading the Saints to the ninth-best mark in the NAIA in passing yards allowed.

A graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Thomas had a prolific playing career, earning Conference USA player of the year honors; being named an all-conference defensive back, a Conference USA champion and a Boca Raton Bowl champion; and serving as a team captain. Thomas went on to play professionally in the NFL with stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

Durron Neal — Wide receivers coach

Former University of Oklahoma wide receiver Durron Neal joins the Rocky coaching staff as the wide receivers coach. Most recently, Neal served as the outside wide receivers specialist and assistant wide receivers coach at Colorado State University.

His coaching career began in August of 2020 in Dallas, Texas, at The Episcopal School of Dallas, where he helped lead his team to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the 4A state title game in 2021. His collegiate coaching career began in 2023 at Purdue University as a recruiting/scouting coordinator, before being promoted to an offensive analyst and assistant wide receivers coach in 2024.

Neal was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where he played wide receiver for the Sooners. In his playing career, Neal was a two-time Big XII champion (2012, 2015), a two-time all-academic team honoree and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2015.

George Dutcher — Offensive line coach

Dutcher takes over as the offensive line coach for the Battlin’ Bears. He comes to Billings after most recently spending two seasons at the University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) as the tight ends coach.

Dutcher also spent the 2023 season at Robert Morris University as an assistant offensive line coach. Before that, he spent four seasons as a high school assistant coach in Florida.

Originally from Florida, Dutcher was a graduate of the University of Central Florida.

Nolan Bartholomew — Outside linebackers coach

Bartholomew, a Billings native, joins Rocky after most recently serving as an outside linebackers coach and video coordinator at Carroll College in 2025. He will continue coaching the outside linebackers for the Battlin’ Bears.

Bartholomew spent one season at NCAA FCS Weber State after graduating from Carroll College, serving as a defensive quality control coach in 2024. His collegiate coaching experience began while he was a student at Carroll College, where he served as an equipment manager and video coordinator. In total, he’s coached 12 all-conference honorees since 2018 at both Carroll College and Weber State.

Bartholomew is a graduate of Billings Central High School, earned his master's and bachelor's degrees from Carroll College, and is excited to be back in Billings, close to his parents, Craig and Darcy, as well as his brother, Jordan.

Two coaches from last season’s Battlin’ Bears unit will remain on staff, as well. Asa Spindler returns as an assistant offensive line coach and Russell Hale moves from a defensive assistant position to the tight ends coach.

