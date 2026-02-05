Rocky Mountain College cheerleading qualifies for national championships

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College cheerleading squad has qualified for the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championships in Florida in April.

In 2024, the Battlin’ Bears became the first collegiate program in Montana to qualify for the NCA Collegiate Championships after making their competitive debut in March of 2023. Rocky brought home a third-place trophy in its first trip to Florida.

In 2026, the Battlin’ Bears will be competing in the coed division for the first time.

The NCA Collegiate Championships will be held on April 8-11 in Daytona Beach, Fla.