Rocky Mountain College announces 2025 football signing class, including 15 from Montana

BILLINGS — Head football coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky Mountain College's initial 2025 football signing class, featuring 29 new Battlin’ Bears.

The initial signing class features 17 offensive players, 11 defensive players and one specialist.

The offensive breakdown features seven offensive linemen, four wide receivers, two quarterbacks, two running backs and two tight ends.

The defensive breakdown features five defensive backs, four defensive linemen and two linebackers.

The signing class features 15 signees from Montana, four from Washington, three each from Arizona and Idaho, two from California and one from Minnesota.

In total, Rocky's incoming class features nine state champions, 26 team captains, 27 all-conference or all-league honorees, 24 all-state selections and a cumulative GPA of 3.79.

2025 signing class (listed in alphabetical order)

Brady Ackerman | Defensive Line | 6’1” / 215 lbs | La Habra, California (Sonora HS)

Christian Allies | Offensive Line | 6’4” / 295 lbs | Billings, Montana (Billings West HS)

Kaden Barrett | Offensive Line | 6’1”/ 250 lbs | Billings, Montana (Billings West HS)

AJ Burnette | Defensive Line | 6’2” / 230 lbs | Goodyear, Arizona (Desert Edge HS)

Jayson Cady | Defensive Back | 6’0” / 193 lbs | Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (Coeur d’Alene HS)

Ryder Carper | Wide Receiver | 5’9” / 157 lbs | Fairfield, Montana (Fairfield HS)

Kaleb Daniels | Linebacker | 6’0” / 190 lbs | Red Lodge, Montana (Red Lodge HS)

Colton Deatherage | Tight End | 6’3” / 205 lbs | Kuna, Idaho (Kuna HS)

Garrett Deatherage | Quarterback | 6’3” / 220 lbs | Alameda, California (Encinal HS / Los Medanos College)

Deegan Duffy | Defensive Back | 5’10” / 155 lbs | Great Falls, Montana (Great Falls HS

Camren Durfee | Offensive Line | 6’1” / 305 lbs | Peoria, Arizona (Centennial HS)

Cole Fowler | Kicker/Punter | 5’9” / 155 lbs | Florence, Montana (Florence-Carlton HS)

Gage Goltz | Wide Receiver | 6’4” / 190 lbs | Bridger, Montana (Bridger HS)

Cohen Groener | Defensive Back | 6’0” / 170 lbs | Billings, Montana (Billings West HS)

Nathan Gunderson | Running Back | 5’11” / 175 lbs | Choteau, Montana (Choteau HS)

Carter Hanson | Offensive Line | 6’6” / 290 lbs | Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (Coeur D’Alene HS)

Peyton Hartford | Linebacker | 6’2” / 225 lbs | Lewistown, Montana (Fergus County HS)

Garrett Herther | Tight End | 6’3” / 220 lbs | Gillette, Wyoming (Campbell County HS)

Waylon Hoffman | Offensive Line | 6’2” / 290 lbs | Fromberg, Montana (Fromberg HS)

Indiana Jones | Wide Receiver | 5’9” / 175 lbs | Burien, Washington (Kennedy Catholic HS)

Justus McGee | Defensive Back | 6’0” / 180 lbs | Butte, Montana (Butte Central HS)

Offisong Okon | Defensive Line | 6’0” / 310 lbs | Phoenix, Arizona (Desert Vista HS)

Stockton Oxarart | Quarterback | 6’1” / 185 lbs | Malta, Montana (Malta HS)

Caleb Reed | Running Back | 5’10” / 200 lbs | Arlington, Washington (Arlington HS)

Teagan Scherr | Wide Receiver | 5’11” / 165 lbs | Billings, Montana (Billings West HS)

Evan Senst | Offensive Line | 6’3” / 220 lbs | Hermantown, Minnesota (Hermantown HS)

Colter Solomon | Defensive Back | 5’10” / 160 lbs | Havre, Montana (Havre HS)

Anthony Taula’i | Defensive Line | 6’2” / 315 lbs | Graham, Washington (Graham-Kapowsin HS)

Kaden Thompson | Offensive Line | 6’4” / 270 lbs | Puyallup, Washington (Emerald Ridge HS)