Rocky men, women tabbed No. 1 in Frontier preseason golf polls

HELANA — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's golf teams were both picked No. 1 in the league's preseason golf coaches polls, which were released Thursday.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

The Rocky men, the two-time defending conference champions, collected six first-place votes and 49 points to claim the top spot in the eight-team preseason poll.

Bellevue (Neb.) was picked second with 42 points.

Montana Tech and Dickinson State tied for third place with 31 points apiece. The Orediggers received the remaining first-place vote.

2026 Frontier preseason men's golf poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Rocky Mountain - 49 (6)

2. Bellevue (Neb.) - 42

T3. Montana Tech - 31 (1)

T3. Dickinson State - 31

5. Mayville State - 26

6. Carroll - 24

7. Valley City State (N.D.) - 12

8. Providence - 9

In the women's poll, Rocky — the five-time defending conference champion — collected six of the seven available first-place votes and totaled 49 points to secure the top spot in the eight-team poll.

Bellevue received the remaining first-place vote and was picked second with 42 points.

Carroll was selected third with 32 points, followed closely by Dickinson State in fourth with 31 points. Montana Tech was fifth with 30 points.

2026 Frontier preseason women's golf poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Rocky Mountain - 49 (6)

2. Bellevue (Neb.) - 42

3. Carroll - 32

4. Dickinson State - 31

5. Montana Tech - 30

6. Mayville State - 18

T7. Providence - 11

T7. Valley City State (N.D.) - 11

