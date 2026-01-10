Rocky men, women pick up Frontier home victories over Valley City State

The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball teams both ran their Frontier Conference records to 8-2 on Friday night, as the Battlin' Bears picked up a sweep of Valley City State inside the Fortin Center.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The 17th-ranked women shook off a slow start en route to a 63-37 win. The Bears led by just one at halftime but outscored the Vikings 38-13 in the second half. Rocky held Valley City to just 20% shooting from the field for the game.

The men also used a big second half to pull away from Valley City. Rocky led 42-35 at halftime after Drew Bowman buried a 3-pointer before the buzzer. That lead was quickly pushed to double digits as the Bears won 81-65.

The women improve to 11-5 on the season and 8-2 in conference play, while the men are now 13-3 and 8-2 in conference.