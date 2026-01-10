High School College More Sports Watch Now
Rocky men, women pick up Frontier home victories over Valley City State

MTN Sports
The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball teams both ran their Frontier Conference records to 8-2 on Friday night, as the Battlin' Bears picked up a sweep of Valley City State inside the Fortin Center.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The 17th-ranked women shook off a slow start en route to a 63-37 win. The Bears led by just one at halftime but outscored the Vikings 38-13 in the second half. Rocky held Valley City to just 20% shooting from the field for the game.

The men also used a big second half to pull away from Valley City. Rocky led 42-35 at halftime after Drew Bowman buried a 3-pointer before the buzzer. That lead was quickly pushed to double digits as the Bears won 81-65.

The women improve to 11-5 on the season and 8-2 in conference play, while the men are now 13-3 and 8-2 in conference.

