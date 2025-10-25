HAVRE — Rocky Mountain College quarterback Trent Nobach threw for three touchdowns — two to receiver Darius Haskin — in a 35-21 win over Montana State-Northern Saturday afternoon at Tilleman Family Field.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Rocky holds off MSU-Northern comeback, scores late to win 35-21

The Lights (1-7) started the game fast, scoring on their first possession thanks to former Big Sandy Pioneer Braydon Cline rushing in for a 3-yard touchown.

From there though, Rocky (3-4) would get up to as big a lead as 28-7. It started with a 5-yard touchdown from Nobach to Haskin, and then on the next drive Tuff Adams punched it in for a 1-yard score.

MSU-Northern cut the lead to 28-21 late in the game, but a 72-yard touchdown run from Rocky's Brock Ping sealed the deal.

Rocky next returns to Billings for a game against No. 4 Montana Tech next week while MSU-Northern heads on the road for a second matchup with Dickinson State (N.D.).

