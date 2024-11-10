Rocky blitzes Arizona Christian in fourth quarter to win on Senior Day, 49-24

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College scored 28 fourth-quarter points on the way to a 49-24 victory over Arizona Christian in Frontier Conference football Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Graedyn Buell threw three of his five touchdown passes in the fourth as the the Battlin' Bears pulled away from the Firestorm. Buell hit Eric Lira, Tuff Adams and DeNiro Killian Jr. with scoring throws in the final 15 minutes.

Ben Rooney also had a 45-yard touchdown run for the Bears in the final quarter.

With the win, Rocky improved to 2-7 overall and won its first Frontier game of the year to move to 1-7 in the league. ACU is now 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the conference.

Buell threw for 266 yards and also rushed for 33 yards and a score. Rooney finished with 87 rushing yards. Both Lira and Killian Jr. had a pair of receiving touchdowns.

The Bears will finish their season next week when they travel to play Frontier Conference foe MSU-Northern at 12 p.m. in Havre.

