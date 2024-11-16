Rocky and Providence men's basketball both pick up wins over Benedictine Mesa, Northwest Indian College

GREAT FALLS — The annual two-day Erck Hotels Classic tipped off Friday night at University of Providence's McLaughlin Center, as both Providence and Rocky Mountain College hit the court in back-to-back games.

The Battlin' Bears started the night off against Benedictine University Mesa (AZ), and were able to get ahead to a big lead in the first half. Rocky would end up pacing itself to a 88-78 victory.

Providence — who came in with an 0-4 record — was looking to find its stride for the first time this season, and it would do just that. Leading by as many as 32 in the first half, the Argos cruised to a 125-74 win over Northwest Indian College (WA).

Rocky will play Northwest Indian College tomorrow at 2 p.m., followed by Providence taking on Benedictine University Mesa.

For highlights of both games, view the video player above.