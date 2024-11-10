RBs Landers Smith, Ethan Renner power No. 10 Montana Tech past MSU-Northern

BUTTE — Landers Smith and Ethan Renner ran wild Saturday to help Montana Tech race past MSU-Northern 54-14 in Frontier Conference football.

Smith had 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Renner had 127 yards and two scores as the No. 10-ranked Orediggers rolled over the Lights from the second quarter on.

Quarterback Blake Thelen completed 17 of 19 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Montana Tech, which prevailed on Senior Day in front of its home fans.

Northern running back Mason Dionne had 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Zach Brooks also threw a touchdown pass for the Lights, a 40-yarder to Cael White in the third quarter.

Dylan Root made two field goals for the Orediggers, both from 34 yards.

Montana Tech improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Frontier Conference with the win. The Orediggers will face Carroll next week.

The Lights are now 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the league. They'll finish their season next week at home against Rocky Mountain College.