QB Jarrett Wilson, WR Levi Torgerson lead No. 7 Montana Tech over No. 24 Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. — Quarterback Jarrett Wilson and receiver Levi Torgerson had synergy Saturday in No. 7-ranked Montana Tech's 37-14 road romp over No. 24 Southern Oregon.

Wilson and Torgerson connected on four touchdown passes as the Orediggers ran their record to 4-0. Wilson, from Polson, hit Torgerson, out of Great Falls, on scoring throws of 74, 4, 70 and 43 yards. Wilson finished with 321 yards on 15-of-20 passing while Torgerson made eight receptions for 222 yards.

The game was tied 7-7 when Torgerson raced to the end zone for his first score. That started a run of three straight touchdowns for Torgerson as Tech built a 27-7 advantage. His 43-yarder from Wilson in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Torgerson also had 61 yards on three kickoff returns, bringing his all-purpose total to 283. He also completed a 29-yard pass.

Wilson led Tech with 50 rushing yards while Wykece Johnson, though limited to just 16 yards, scored a rushing TD.

Tel Arthur had 14 tackles and two sacks to pace Montana Tech's defense, which dropped SOU quarterback Dom Montiel four times.

The Orediggers will host perennial Frontier contender College of Idaho at Bob Green Field next week. The Yotes are 3-0 after handling winless MSU-Northern on Saturday.

