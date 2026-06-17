LOCKWOOD — Rocky Mountain College men's basketball fans got an early glimpse at Nate Miner in this past weekend's Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series.

The Sheridan, Wyo., standout will wear the green and gold next year for the Battlin' Bears.

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Q2 AOW: Winning culture drives Sheridan's Nate Miner to Rocky men's basketball program

“I'm so excited. I love coach (Danny) Neville and I love coach (Garrett) Duffin. I was lucky enough to be recruited by them," Miner told MTN Sports. "I know a lot of these from travel ball, AAU and high school basketball, so I'm ready to just get up there, compete and be part of another great culture.

"At Billings my family can come up two hours away and watch most of my games, and that was a big part of it. I want to get a business degree and the college is great for that. They have a great business program, so it was more than just basketball."

Miner helped his Sheridan team break through and win the Wyoming 4A state title this year, the first for the school since 2003 and only the third ever.

Miner is headed to a program that’s fresh off its best season in history, as the Rocky men went 31-4 before their season ended in the Elite Eight.

“I think that has a huge thing in it, too, is you want winners. They've seen it, they know what it looks like," Rocky head coach Danny Neville said. "Coming to us hopefully we can continue to do what we did and win, as well."

“Even with such a great year they're still so hungry. Going up there for kids camps and doing workouts and open gyms, I can see it. I can see how bad they want this," Miner said. "Going into a program where everyone is hungry still, and this is a job. Everyone is here to play basketball, so I'm just excited to get after it, sweat, bleed a little bit with everyone, and I'm ready to be a part of that and get back out there and make it farther than they did this year."

Miner is strong, can put it on the floor and shoot it, so don’t be surprised if he cracks that Rocky rotation next year.