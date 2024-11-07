Q2 AOW: Rocky Mountain's record-breaking Makenna Bushman leaves impact on volleyball program

BILLINGS — Makenna Bushman is alone at the top.

The Rocky Mountain senior bested the program’s career kills record back in October as she continues her tremendous play.

“We've been just going, going, going, and it kind of happened in the middle of the season, so I haven't had a ton of time to reflect," Bushman told MTN Sports. "It's exciting. It's nice to know that I continue to get better every year, because that's the goal. It's just cool that I've been able to leave my mark on the program and on the school a little bit."

Bushman has been a mainstay in the Rocky lineup since stepping foot on campus, but she’s always quick to give credit to those around her.

“Even that record, that was our record together. (Blythe Sealey) has been my setter for all four years. It's been fun," Bushman said.

“She is so humble. She is so humble I think she sometimes forgets how good she is," Rocky head coach Aubrey Beaumont said. "It's really fun to see her light it up and just have some fun and then find that encouragement again, through herself, because sometimes you forget that you're good."

A big perk of Bushman’s collegiate career has been getting to play just miles from her hometown of Joliet, where she helped the J-Hawks win a Class B state championship in high school.

“It doesn't matter where you come from. You can come from a Class C or B school. You're still playing the same sport. I'm glad I was able to represent my Joliet kids well," said Bushman.

With each kill, Bushman adds on to that career record. She’s hoping there are plenty left in the tank as the Battlin' Bears ramp up for postseason play.