BILLINGS — Legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summit once said, "Defense wins games, rebounding wins championships."

Those are two strengths for the Rocky Mountain College women this year, as they’re anchored by 6-foot-5 junior Isabelle Heggem, the reigning Frontier Conference defensive player of the year.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Rocky's Isabelle Heggem proving to be an elite rim protector

“She's a rim protector," Rocky coach Wes Keller said. "You see a lot of kids drive in there, then they're like, 'Uh oh,' and they kick it back out. She's definitely a major cog in what we do defensively."

Heggem, who played high school basketball for Class C Roy-Winifred, already has more than 10 Frontier Conference defensive player of the week awards under her belt and is on track to set a new program record for career rebounds. She had 25 boards in a game against Lewis-Clark State earlier this season.

“It's great if one person rebounds, but we need everybody rebounding," Heggem said. "That could be the difference between winning and losing, and rebounds especially get overlooked in games.

“Everyone focuses on scoring but really it's defense that has kept us in these early games because we've struggled to score at times. If you play defense you're always going to give yourself a chance."

“Our first two countable games in Spokane, we struggled offensively and didn't shoot it the best," Keller said. "We talked a lot about our defense and rebounding, and we held one team to 30% shooting and the other to 28, and we out-rebounded both teams pretty good."

A Frontier championship and a deep run in the NAIA national tournament are certainly within reach for Heggem and the Bears this season, but it’s doing the little things in November and December that translate to winning in March.

“Coming with intensity and trying to be a good upperclassman, doing the little things right is a good way to start that," Heggem said.

Rocky is at home on Dec. 3 to open conference play against Carroll College.