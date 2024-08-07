Q2 AOW: Returning All-American Kaysan Barnett highlights Rocky Mountain College defense

Kaysan Barnett has seen just about everything during his time at Rocky Mountain College.

The standout senior defensive back is one of the few holdovers from the Battlin' Bears' 2020 COVID class, but he stuck it through in Billings despite the question marks.

"When I came in, almost everybody in that class left. I was one of the last ones. I think what helped me is I came in early and I was playing early, so that motivated me to stay, keep grinding and just stick it out," Barnett told MTN Sports.

"From his first year here - the ups and downs of COVID - to growing into being a good player. Working on his craft, working on his technique and then growing into his leadership role has been phenomenal," head coach Chris Stutzriem said. "He's a vocal leader. He's great with the young guys and old guys. He expects perfection from guys and pushes them but also knows how to talk to them in the right way."

It’s paid dividends for Barnett, who is a two-time all-American selection at corner, while also garnering all-conference honors as an electrifying return man.

Barnett certainly isn’t the biggest guy on the Rocky defense, standing at about 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 pounds, but he plays with a much bigger presence.

“Just got to have that dog in you. I know I'm under-sized. A lot of guys I go against are a lot bigger than me, but it's just a mentality and a mindset. I know I put in the preparation and the work and I know you didn't work harder than me, so I'm going to go out and dominate.

“I think the biggest thing is when we see a No. 1 receiver, he wants to be on him," Stutzriem said. "I don't think size has anything to do with it for him. He's a physical kid. He's a fast kid. He's very football smart and has great intelligence. His confidence carries over to that and carries over to other guys on the team."

Barnett has been a start since stepping on campus and has racked up 10 interceptions during his time at Rocky. Opposing teams better find No. 7, or he’ll be waltzing the other way for six.