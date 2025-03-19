Q2 AOW: Practically born on skis, Norway's Fredrik Straume shredding for Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — Fredrik Straume was practically born on skis in his native Norway.

“My family is really big skiers, so I skied first when I was one-and-a-half, two years old, maybe. But I didn’t start competing until I was — like, training in alpine skiing — until I was 5,” Freddy recalls.

In Norway they don’t waste any time hitting the slopes, and now that early start is paying off at Rocky Mountain College. The sophomore from Oslo is one of the blazing-fast alpine racers on a team that contends for national championships year after year. In fact, Rocky's men and women each won combined team national titles last weekend in Oregon.

Here’s how Freddy, as teammates call him, strategizes as he approaches the race gate: “Like five minutes before I go, I think about the course, visualize what I’m going to do. As I’m about to go I just clear my mind … hype myself up a little bit,” he shares.

Last year, he decided to explore a new slope and tried snowboarding for the first time.

“It’s not as natural as skiing though. Very different movement and everything. So, I think I’m going to stick to skiing,” he says with a chuckle.

Freddy's need for speed showed up at an early age. “I think the fastest I’ve ever gone is 98 miles per hour … or 96. I don’t know the exact (number) because I do Kilometers."

Whether it was 98 or 96, he recalls hovering around 100 mph while bombing the slopes with his buddies.

“Crazy. I’m never doing it again,” Freddy admits shaking his head with a grin.

This Norwegian ski sensation is one to watch, no matter his pace.

