Q2 AOW: Biology major Emma Lensing finding net for Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — As the soccer women at Rocky Mountain College chip away at a stout Cascade Conference schedule, a handful of players are standing out right now — including one whose foot seems to be just a little hotter than the rest.

“It’s honestly pretty difficult. I mean, it’s not just those easy tap-ins," Battlin' Bears forward Emma Lensing told MTN Sports during a recent practice. "Maybe you get one (tap in) once in a while, but you’ve really got to work for it.”

Lensing, a Billings West alum, was commenting on how tough it is scoring goals at the collegiate level, a sentiment shared by teammates.

“Goodness, college goals are so much different than high school," said midfielder Mila Allison. "It’s just another whole level."

Which is why it’s notable that Lensing is Rocky’s leading scorer this early season with four goals — all of them finding the net within a span of three matches.

"It has a lot to do with communication and knowing where to be at the right time. Not everybody can read plays like that,” Allison said.

Lensing's speed is especially dangerous with an ability to outrace defenders to the ball.

“Fast … I mean, that’s one word to describe Emma," midfielder Morgan Maack said with a laugh. "A lot of it is just, play her and she’ll do what she needs to do whether it’s dribbling to the end line and making a great cross to our forwards, or if that’s bring it inside, dribbling it and finding a center-mid. I mean, she’s very smart on the ball.”

While Lensing is Rocky’s leader in goals, points (9) and shots (31), the junior is well aware she’s not the only threat.

“I think we have a lot of speed outside. It’s kind of pick and choose — if you want Charlze (Davis), if you want me. I think it’s a lethal duo,” Lensing said.

Sunday proved to a great example when Davis teamed up with Mya Maack for a pretty back-and-fourth which turned out to be the game's lone goal in a 1-0 conference victory over Eastern Oregon. The Battlin’ Bears (3-3-1, 1-2-1) return to the pitch next week hosting Southern Oregon on Friday, Oct. 11.

Off the field, Lensing is focused on becoming a physician’s assistant — same as Morgan Maack — giving the two a chance to team up with biology homework.

“I’d say it’s a hard major. It’s hard to balance with sports and whatnot," Maack said. "But the professors here make that so easy, and so does (coach Richard) Duffy."

"(Maack) helps me study quite a bit so, it’s super nice," Lensing said with an appreciative smile. "But, hard major."

Much like goal scoring, life’s hardest maneuvers are often the most rewarding.

