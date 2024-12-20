Providence's Dylan Hushaw back to college basketball after time away as physical education teacher

GREAT FALLS — After last playing competitive basketball in the 2021-22 season with NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Crookston, graduate student Dylan Hushaw is back as a college basketball player with the Providence Argos.

His time away from the sport included teaching physical education back in his home state of Nevada.

"It was a lot, like just trying to go from teacher mode to college basketball player mode," Hushaw said on his return. "But, you know, I got it done. I found time to do what I had to do, and I think it's been good so far."

The Las Vegas native also spent time at Miles Community College and is now in his final year of college eligibility. He said he thought he would be done playing competitive basketball after his final year at Minnesota-Crookston.

"I went back home, I graduated college, I found a full-time job, and I was like, 'You know what? I'll play basketball in my free time,'" Hushaw said. "That's all I expected. I didn't really think I had time left to play. I didn't think an opportunity would come about."

That was until around Christmas time in 2023, when Hushaw said traction started building with Providence.

"It was crazy, it was a really quick turnaround from December to February. I was like, 'Oh no, this could be a possibility. I better get ready,'" Hushaw said. "Then February to May it was all in my mind, and we finally made it official."

Hushaw said an initial issue was trying to get back into basketball shape because of the responsibilities he had.

"While I was a teacher I was playing one-to-two times a week maybe, in like a men's league," Hushaw said. "I was not working out on my own, I wasn't really running on my own. I was going to lift weights, but I wasn't like actively trying to gain. I was just trying to maintain what I had."

Even after Hushaw knew he'd be heading to Providence, he said it was still difficult to find the time to work on his game. That was until the school year ended.

"Even February to May it was still tough because I was working a lot, so it was still one-to-two times a week," Hushaw said. "But as soon as May hit, it was like two times a day. Two times a day I was playing basketball, and then I was also running on top of that."

Being a physical education teacher helped Hushaw stay in a mindset suited for basketball, he said.

"I was already kind of in go-mode every day, just, you know, trying to get these kids to do things," Hushaw said. "That flip of the switch never had to get turned off — like, it was always on. And I can just transition into getting ready for things."

So far, Hushaw said it's been great being at Providence.

"(I) completely flipped my mindset. I got to start working and I got to worry about other things," Hushaw said. "And then boom. It came, and we're here, and I'm having a great year so far. I love it."

Hushaw and the Argos sit with a 4-7 record so far and next play Dec. 28 against Dickinson State in Billings.