Providence's Bella Thompson player of the year as Frontier Conference unveils volleyball honors

HELENA — Providence setter Bella Thompson was named Frontier Conference volleyball player of the year as the league announced its 2024 award winners and all-conference teams Monday.

Thompson led the Argos to Frontier regular-season and postseason titles with a conference-leading 11.6 set assists per set, second-best in the NAIA. She has so far racked up 1,247 assists this season. She was named setter of the week nine times, and was also named the Frontier's setter of the year on Monday.

Providence's Ava Saiers was named newcomer of the year, UP's Arunas Duda was selected as coach of the year, and the Argo's Sacha Simmons was picked as assistant coach of the year. Carroll's Julia Carr was named defensive player of the year.

Saiers averages 5.7 digs per set this season for Providence, ranking third-best in the conference. She is fifth in the Frontier conference with 613 total digs.

Carr led the NAIA and Frontier Conference in both digs per set (7.0) and total digs (840) for the Saints.

Duda, along with his assistant Simmons, led Providence to a 25-6 overall record and 12-3 league record.

Providence, Montana Tech and Montana Western will play in the upcoming NAIA national tournament.

Frontier Conference volleyball

2024 all-conference and award winners

Player of the Year: Bella Thompson, Providence

Setter of the Year: Bella Thompson, Providence

Defensive Player of the Year: Julia Carr, Carroll

Newcomer of the Year: Ava Saiers, Providence

Coach of the Year: Arunas Duda, Providence

Assistant Coach of the Year: Sacha Simmons, Providence

First team

Julia Carr, L, Carroll; Olivia LaBeau, MB, Montana Tech; Kinnidi Willmore, OH, Montana Tech; Jazi Smith, OH, UM Western; Jordan Olson, OPP, UM Western; Danyel Martin, MB, UM Western; Alana Graves, MB, MSU-Northern; Bella Thompson, S, Providence; Nina Janjic, OPP, Providence; Sadie Giles, OH, Providence; Cabry Taylor, MB, Providence; Makenna Bushman, OH, Rocky Mountain.

Second team

Elizabeth Heuiser, MB, Caroll; Rhys Layton, S, Montana Tech; Peyton Vogl, MB, Montana Western; Macee Murphy, S/RS, MSU-Northern; Brooke Ark, L, Rocky Mountain; Blythe Sealey, S, Rocky Mountain.

All-freshman team

Emily Bird, S, MSU-Northern; Savana Warburton, OH, UM Western; Maxine Hoagland, OPP, UM Western; Piper Jette, OH, Montana Tech; Brooklynn Hayes, DS, Montana Tech; Austin Long, DS, Montana Tech.

