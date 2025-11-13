Providence's Bella Thompson again MVP as Frontier Conference names all-league awards

HELENA — Providence’s Bella Thompson highlighted the 2025 All-Frontier Conference volleyball teams and postseason awards, announced during the awards ceremony Wednesday at Carroll College.

Thompson was selected as both player of the year and setter of the year for the second consecutive season after guiding the Argos to their second straight Frontier Conference regular-season title.

Providence’s Arunas Duda was selected as coach of the year for the second straight year. UP’s Sacha Simmons was named assistant coach of the year.

Other individual awards included Valley City State (N.D.) JayCee Richter as defensive player of the year, Bellevue (Neb.) Eve Fountain as attacker of the year, Montana Tech’s Payton Treadwell as the newcomer of the year, and MSU-Northern’s Lexi Jones as freshman of the year.

The awards were selected by the league’s head coaches. To see the full all-conference teams, click here.

