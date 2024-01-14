Providence women, men sweep Frontier games against Montana Western

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence women's basketball program defeated Montana Western 68-59 Saturday night.

The Argos (11-5) scored the first basket of the game when freshman Monique Carter found graduate transfer Ashlee Maldonado for a layup.

The Bulldogs (9-7) would answer immediately with a 3-pointer and a jumper to take a 5-2 lead.

The Argos would not go away with an and-one by senior Maddy Dixon and a 3-pointer from senior Kolby Pimperton gave the Argos a one-point lead.

Neither team would gain an edge by more than two the rest of the quarter as they went into the second tied at 19.

The Argos started hot in the second scoring back-to-back layups from Dixon and freshman Keanna Salave'a to give UP a four-point lead.

There would be four lead changes the rest of the quarter but a pair of free throws from sophomore Camryn Cartwright gave the Argos a 32-30 lead going into the break.

Salave'a opened the second half with back-to-back layups to increase the Argo lead to six. UP would maintain that cushion until a 5-0 run by the Bulldogs brought the game within one.

To end the third, freshman Taliah Lee found Salave'a for a layup to give UP a three-point edge heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs scored the first points of the fourth quarter, but layups by Salave'a and Dixon increased the Argo lead back to six.

The Argos would continue their momentum with a layup by senior Kolby Pimperton and a pair of free throws from freshman Monique Carter to extend their lead to 10.

Following free throws by both sides, a layup from Montana Western cut the lead to eight with two minutes remaining.

UP would miss a 3 on the next possession but Salave'a's 12th rebound and 20th point of the night put the Argos back up by 10.

Despite a late 3 from Montana Western, UP made their free throws down the stretch as the Argos defeated the Bulldogs 68-59. Salave'a led the way for UP with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Argos will be back in action Jan. 18 when they visit Havre. Tip-off versus MSU-Northern is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Armory Gymnasium.

The Providence men's basketball program picked up its first conference win defeating Montana Western 94-83.

The Bulldogs (8-8) scored the first basket of the game when Jacksen Burckley found Abi Adedo in the paint for a layup.

The Argos (8-8) responded with a layup of their own from Jake Olsen to tie the game at two.

The Bulldogs would get out to a six-point lead but a jumper by senior Sam Vining and back-to-back 3s from senior Davien Harris-Williams gave the Argos a two-point lead.

The Argos would slowly extend their lead out to 10 with another 3 from Vining and a layup by Harris-Williams.

Montana Western would cut the lead to three, but a layup from junior Drayton Caoile gave the Argos a three-point advantage going into the break. Harris-Williams led the way for the Argos scoring 20 points in the first half.

The Bulldogs would hit a pair of free throws for the first points of the second half, but the Argos would answer immediately with a layup from Burton.

Each side would trade baskets, but a tough layup from Harris-Williams and a dunk from senior Jaylin Reed extended the Argo lead to 11 five minutes into the second half.

Following a Montana Western timeout, the Bulldogs made a pair of baskets, but a jumper by junior Kenny Curtis and a 3 by senior Jevon Burton kept the Argos ahead by 11.

The Argos would continue their momentum going on a 7-0 run, but back-to-back jumper by Vining and a 3 by Reed extended the Argo lead to 16.

Both teams would go back-and-forth but a runner by Vining gave UP an 18-point advantage midway through the half.

Montana Western would slowly chip into the lead but fadeaway jumper by Harris-Williams kept the Argos ahead by 15.

The Bulldogs would cut the lead to 11 but a free throw and a jumper from Reed made it a 14-point game with four minutes left.

The Bulldogs would go on a run to cut the lead to eight, but layups by Reed and Olsen pushed the lead back out to 12 with just under two minutes remaining.

Despite a late and one from the Bulldogs, the Argos made their free throws down the stretch as UP came away with the 94-83 victory over Montana Western. Harris-Williams led the way for UP scoring 30 points and adding 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Argos will be back in action Jan. 18 when they visit Havre. Tipoff versus MSU-Northern is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Armory Gymnasium.