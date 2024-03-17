Providence women heading to the Sweet 16 in Iowa

GREAT FALLS — Providence defeated Reinhardt 80-69 in the second round of the NAIA tournament and will move on the championship sight in Sioux City, Iowa. Ashlee Maldonado finished with a game high 23 points and six assist. Maddy Dixon, Keanna Salave’a, and Taliah Lee all combined for another 38 points for the Argos.

Providence jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, but Reinhardt evened the score at 6 and controlled the rest of the first quarter. The Eagles held Providence to 26% from the field in the opening quarter which put the Argos in a 17-11 hole.

The Argos trailed until under four minutes in the second quarter when a free throw from Keanna Salave’a evened the score at 23. Then then went on a 13-4 run to end the first half to go ahead 36-27 heading into the locker room.

Providence went ahead by as much as 15 in the third quarter and had a 59-47 lead going into the fourth. Reinhardt quickly cut into the lead, making it just a 6 point game at 61-55. They kept chipping away at the lead and eventually only trailed 67-64 with under four minutes to go.

Taliah Lee stepped up for the Argos, draining back-to-back three pointers down the stretch and giving Providence a 73-66 lead. Reinhardt’s Niya Moon answered with a triple of her own to make it just a four point game. But with just around a minute to go, Maddy Dixon scored a layup which sealed the deal.