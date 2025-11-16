Providence wins second consecutive Frontier Conference volleyball tournament title in 4 sets over Bellevue

HELENA — Providence's historic volleyball season added another major accomplishment Saturday, as the Frontier Conference's top team took down Bellevue in four sets at the PE Center to win its second consecutive league tournament title.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The last time these two nationally ranked top-6 teams squared off, the Bruins broke the Argos' 25-match win streak. Providence came out of the gates looking like it wanted revenge.

Set 1 saw the Argos dominate to take the frame 25-14, setting the tone for the match.

It was more of the same story in Set 2, with Providence commanding most of it and eventually pulling away to grab a 25-19 victory.

Bellevue would keep the match alive in Set 3, winning 25-23 in a tight back-and-forth frame. But Set 4 was similar to the first down the stretch, as Providence showed its might with a 25-16 advantage.

Providence and Bellevue both automatically qualify for the NAIA national tournament, which begins Saturday, Nov. 22, at host school locations.