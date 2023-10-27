Providence wins season opener over Corban University in overtime thriller

(Editors Note: Providence press release)

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's basketball program opened its season Friday with an 82-77 victory in overtime versus Corban University.

The Warriors jumped out to an early 7-2 lead off a Dirk Helaire 3-pointer, but the Argos responded by senior Davien Harris-Williams hitting back-to-back 3s to tie the game at 10.

Each side traded baskets until junior Jamil Bowles and senior Jaylin Reed led the Argos to an 8-0 run. Corban stormed back with a 9-0 run of its own to retake the lead 31-30 with two minutes remaining in the half. Both teams added another 3-pointer and free throw before half to give the Warriors a 35-34 lead going into the break. Harris-Williams led the way for the Argos in the first 20 minutes with eight points.

The Argos retook the lead in the second half after a 3 by senior Eric Milner made it 37-35. UP continued the momentum with a 5-0 run to take a six-point lead. Corban slowly chipped into the lead tying the game at 64 with three minutes left. Out of a timeout the Warriors converted an and one layup by Collin Warmouth and a basket by Jared Franklin to take a five-point lead with one and a half minutes remaining.

Following a UP timeout Harris-Williams buried a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to two. A missed free throw gave the Argos another opportunity and Bowles followed up Harris-Williams miss with a dunk to tie the game at 69 with four seconds left. A missed 3-pointer as time expired by Nikola Milosevic brought the game to overtime.

Harris-Williams did not slow down in overtime, hitting a 3 from the wing and found Bowles in the paint for a layup to give the Argos a five-point advantage. Corban was able to bring the game within one with 30 seconds left but clutch free throw shooting by senior Freddy Brown III and junior Kenny Curtis secured the 82-77 win.

The Argos will be back in action Oct. 28 when they host Jamestown (N.D.). Tipoff is scheduled for noon at the McLaughlin Center.