Providence volleyball season ends in 5-set loss to Concordia (Neb.) in NAIA quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Providence volleyball team's historic season has come to a close Saturday in a five-set thriller versus Concordia (Neb.) in the NAIA quarterfinals at the Tyson Events Center.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Things seemed bleak for the Argos (34-3) after going down two sets to none by scores of 25-20 and 25-22. But that was until a spark was lit in the third where UP led by as much 10 and forced a fourth with a win of 25-15.

Concordia (28-3) fought back after being down three points in the fourth frame, and forced Providence to match point at 24-21. But the Argos came storming back, as Cabry Taylor and Kiyana Faupula combined for a block to keep things alive, and then Taylor later recorded the set-sealing kill to force a fifth, 27-25.

In the fifth, a couple key challenges did not go the Argos' way and Concordia was able to pace to a 15-12 set and match win.

Bella Green led the way for Providence with 16 kills, while Sadie Giles added 14 and Taylor 12. Two-time conference player of the year Bella Thompson recorded 53 assists and 23 digs. Kyra Saiers also finished with 23 digs.

While Providence fell short of its ultimate goal, it was an incredible year for the program. The Argos were ranked No. 1 in the NAIA poll for two weeks this season, they won the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament titles, had four players named to the first team All-Frontier team, put together a 25-match win streak, and the list goes on.

