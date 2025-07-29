Providence throwing coach Alan Cress still a force at nationwide competitions

GREAT FALLS — While University of Providence throws coach Alan Cress is in his early 60s, he still is very active in competition.

"I'm getting up every morning with that thought in mind that if you want to be the best, you've got to train like you're going to be the best," Cress said Tuesday at Providence.

Every day, Cress still practices throws since he performs at a high level among people in his age group of 60-64 in competitions across the country and the world.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Providence throwing coach Alan Cress 'been as high as No. 3 in the world' in current nationwide competitions

"I started back in it when I was like 45, you know 45 to 49," Cress said. "I've won the national championships since I've been in the 50s and 60s, and just keep going to all the ones that I can and I can make it to."

Not only does he compete, he wins said events.

Cress said he does what's called the throwing heptathlon.

"The shotput, discus, javelin, hammer and weight throw, which are all college events that I coach," Cress said. "I throw all those in the same day and you only get three attempts at each one and it's scored by points similar to a decathlon or heptathlon."

He said that over the last handful of years he's honed in on the throwing heptathlon, it's gone rather well.

"I've been as high as No. 3 in the world and I've been somewhere always in the top five to six in the world rankings," Cress said. "I've won seven national championships at it."

His last competition was the Big Sky State Games, which took place a couple weeks back.

"I set a new record in the discus; I set a new record in the shotput; I set a new record in the hammer; and I set a new record in the weight throw," Cress said. "Three of those were personal bests all around, and I also won the javelin. It wasn't a personal best, but five gold medals."

Cress said competing outside of being a coach helps him guide his current athletes.

"How to prepare yourself to be on the big stage and be ready, and it's all about (mentality) and preparation and knowing that you've done the work," Cress said. "All you've got to do is go out and execute."

He said he doesn't plan to stop throwing anytime soon.

"A lot of people don't understand that these opportunities are still there," Cress said. "I see 80 and 90 year olds still doing this, and that's my goal, longevity."

