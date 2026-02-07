Providence sweeps Valley City State in doubleheader; Argo women go wire-to-wire, men hit game-winning 3

GREAT FALLS — The Providence women's and men's basketball teams picked up meaningful wins over Valley City State (N.D.) on Friday at the McLaughlin Center.

The Argo women, currently sixth in the Frontier Conference standings, went wire-to-wire over the Vikings to get a 77-66 victory. Leading Providence (14-9, 10-7 Frontier) was McKenna Reggear who went for 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Freshman Layne Rogel made a big impact for the Argos as well off the bench, pouring in 16 on an efficient 5 of 7.

In the men's contest, the Argos needed a win like this to stay alive in the hunt for the conference tournament, and they came through when it mattered most. With Valley City ahead 89-87 in the final stages, Brendan Redhead sank a game-winning 3 with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Providence improved to 4-19 overall (4-13 Frontier) and are now only a game out from the eighth spot.

Redhead finished with 16 points, including three made triples. Marvel Chambers Jr. and Jakub Lloyd each contributed 20 in the win.

Five more regular season games remain.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: