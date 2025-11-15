Providence sweeps Montana Tech, Bellevue (Neb.) holds on in Frontier volleyball semis

HELENA — Frontier Conference regular-season volleyball champion Providence swept Montana Tech while Bellevue (Neb.) held on in five sets against MSU-Northern on Friday in the semifinal round of the league tournament at the PE Center.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF EACH MATCH:

The top-seeded Argos made quick work of the Orediggers, winning the match by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

In the other semifinal it was as back-and-forth as can be. The Bruins took the first set 25-23 after it was tied at 23 all, and Set 2 saw the exact same final tally except in the favor of the Skylights.

Then, Bellevue took the third set in a more commanding manner 25-18, while Northern returned that favor in Set 4 winning 25-19.

Set 5 was tied at 9-9 as well, but Bellevue ultimately took it 15-12.

Providence and Bellevue will meet for the third time this season, with Saturday's Frontier championship game being a rubber match from the two regular season contests.

First serve between the Argos and Bruins will be at 7 p.m.